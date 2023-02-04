 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Quess Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,465.56 crore, up 21.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Quess Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,465.56 crore in December 2022 up 21.18% from Rs. 3,684.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.02 crore in December 2022 up 5.01% from Rs. 83.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.17 crore in December 2022 down 16.53% from Rs. 182.31 crore in December 2021.

Quess Corp
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,465.56 4,273.31 3,684.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,465.56 4,273.31 3,684.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 139.73 129.31 77.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3,809.26 3,657.78 3,101.97
Depreciation 69.54 67.60 49.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 371.08 351.32 326.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.95 67.30 130.06
Other Income 6.68 8.81 2.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.63 76.10 132.93
Interest 28.97 26.34 18.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.67 49.76 114.55
Exceptional Items 53.50 -- --
P/L Before Tax 107.17 49.76 114.55
Tax 21.65 9.96 25.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 85.52 39.81 89.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 85.52 39.81 89.11
Minority Interest 2.39 2.45 -4.70
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.11 -0.19 -0.60
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 88.02 42.07 83.82
Equity Share Capital 148.20 148.16 147.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.94 2.84 5.67
Diluted EPS 5.91 2.82 5.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.94 2.84 5.67
Diluted EPS 5.91 2.82 5.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
