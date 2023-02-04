Quess Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,465.56 crore, up 21.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,465.56 crore in December 2022 up 21.18% from Rs. 3,684.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.02 crore in December 2022 up 5.01% from Rs. 83.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.17 crore in December 2022 down 16.53% from Rs. 182.31 crore in December 2021.

Quess Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.67 in December 2021.

