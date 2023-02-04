English
    Quess Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,465.56 crore, up 21.18% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Quess Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,465.56 crore in December 2022 up 21.18% from Rs. 3,684.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.02 crore in December 2022 up 5.01% from Rs. 83.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.17 crore in December 2022 down 16.53% from Rs. 182.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quess Corp
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,465.564,273.313,684.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,465.564,273.313,684.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials139.73129.3177.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3,809.263,657.783,101.97
    Depreciation69.5467.6049.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses371.08351.32326.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.9567.30130.06
    Other Income6.688.812.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.6376.10132.93
    Interest28.9726.3418.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.6749.76114.55
    Exceptional Items53.50----
    P/L Before Tax107.1749.76114.55
    Tax21.659.9625.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities85.5239.8189.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period85.5239.8189.11
    Minority Interest2.392.45-4.70
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.11-0.19-0.60
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates88.0242.0783.82
    Equity Share Capital148.20148.16147.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.942.845.67
    Diluted EPS5.912.825.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.942.845.67
    Diluted EPS5.912.825.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
