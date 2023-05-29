Quasar India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, up 12.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quasar India are:Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in March 2023 up 12.64% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 up 41.26% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 up 35.29% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.
Quasar India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2022.
|Quasar India shares closed at 21.92 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 143.56% returns over the last 12 months.
|Quasar India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.09
|1.37
|0.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.09
|1.37
|0.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.72
|1.10
|0.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.00
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|0.02
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|0.23
|-0.17
|Other Income
|--
|0.36
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|0.58
|0.17
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.55
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.20
|0.55
|0.17
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.14
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.26
|0.41
|0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.26
|0.41
|0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|5.35
|5.35
|5.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.49
|0.76
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.49
|0.76
|0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.49
|0.76
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.49
|0.76
|0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited