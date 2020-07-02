Quasar India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore, down 82.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quasar India are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore in March 2020 down 82.01% from Rs. 11.83 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2020 down 11.72% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019.
Quasar India shares closed at 9.59 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 24.55% returns over the last 6 months
|Quasar India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.13
|7.99
|11.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.13
|7.99
|11.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.19
|7.78
|11.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.72
|0.04
|0.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.78
|0.17
|-0.28
|Other Income
|0.57
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|0.21
|-0.24
|Interest
|0.06
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.21
|-0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|0.21
|-0.24
|Tax
|-0.07
|0.05
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|0.16
|-0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|0.16
|-0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|5.35
|5.35
|5.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.29
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.29
|-0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.29
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.29
|-0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am