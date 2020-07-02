Quasar India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore, down 82.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore in March 2020 down 82.01% from Rs. 11.83 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2020 down 11.72% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019.

Quasar India shares closed at 9.59 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 24.55% returns over the last 6 months