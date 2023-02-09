 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Quasar India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, down 62.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quasar India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in December 2022 down 62.94% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 188.03% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 up 218.37% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

Quasar India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.37 1.37 3.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.37 1.37 3.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.10 0.99 3.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.03 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.01 0.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.23 0.34 -0.34
Other Income 0.36 0.08 -0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.58 0.42 -0.49
Interest 0.03 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.55 0.42 -0.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.55 0.42 -0.50
Tax 0.14 0.11 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.41 0.31 -0.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.41 0.31 -0.46
Equity Share Capital 5.35 5.35 5.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.76 0.58 -0.86
Diluted EPS 0.76 0.58 -0.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.76 0.58 -0.86
Diluted EPS 0.76 0.58 -0.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited