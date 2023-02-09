Quasar India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, down 62.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in December 2022 down 62.94% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 188.03% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 up 218.37% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.