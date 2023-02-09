Quasar India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, down 62.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in December 2022 down 62.94% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 188.03% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 up 218.37% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

Quasar India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2021.

Read More

Quasar India shares closed at 10.77 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.94% returns over the last 6 months and -12.51% over the last 12 months.