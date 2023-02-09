English
    Quasar India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, down 62.94% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quasar India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in December 2022 down 62.94% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 188.03% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 up 218.37% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quasar India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.371.373.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.371.373.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.100.993.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.030.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.010.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.230.34-0.34
    Other Income0.360.08-0.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.580.42-0.49
    Interest0.030.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.550.42-0.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.550.42-0.50
    Tax0.140.11-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.410.31-0.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.410.31-0.46
    Equity Share Capital5.355.355.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.760.58-0.86
    Diluted EPS0.760.58-0.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.760.58-0.86
    Diluted EPS0.760.58-0.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited