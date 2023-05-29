Quadrant Tele Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.84 crore, down 33.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.84 crore in March 2023 down 33.77% from Rs. 114.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.81 crore in March 2023 down 9.01% from Rs. 26.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.23 crore in March 2023 down 14.64% from Rs. 8.47 crore in March 2022.

Quadrant Tele shares closed at 0.91 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.78% returns over the last 6 months and -49.16% over the last 12 months.