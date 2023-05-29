Quadrant Tele Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.84 crore, down 33.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quadrant Televentures are:
Net Sales at Rs 75.84 crore in March 2023 down 33.77% from Rs. 114.52 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.81 crore in March 2023 down 9.01% from Rs. 26.43 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.23 crore in March 2023 down 14.64% from Rs. 8.47 crore in March 2022.
Quadrant Tele shares closed at 0.91 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.78% returns over the last 6 months and -49.16% over the last 12 months.
|Quadrant Televentures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|75.84
|97.67
|114.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|75.84
|97.67
|114.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.47
|10.97
|11.99
|Depreciation
|5.46
|5.62
|5.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|56.01
|80.29
|94.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.90
|0.80
|2.04
|Other Income
|0.87
|0.42
|0.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.77
|1.21
|2.70
|Interest
|30.58
|30.74
|29.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.81
|-29.53
|-26.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.81
|-29.53
|-26.43
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.81
|-29.53
|-26.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.81
|-29.53
|-26.43
|Equity Share Capital
|61.23
|61.23
|61.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.48
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-0.48
|-0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.48
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-0.48
|-0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited