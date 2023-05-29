English
    Quadrant Tele Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.84 crore, down 33.77% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quadrant Televentures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.84 crore in March 2023 down 33.77% from Rs. 114.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.81 crore in March 2023 down 9.01% from Rs. 26.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.23 crore in March 2023 down 14.64% from Rs. 8.47 crore in March 2022.

    Quadrant Tele shares closed at 0.91 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.78% returns over the last 6 months and -49.16% over the last 12 months.

    Quadrant Televentures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.8497.67114.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.8497.67114.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.4710.9711.99
    Depreciation5.465.625.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.0180.2994.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.900.802.04
    Other Income0.870.420.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.771.212.70
    Interest30.5830.7429.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-28.81-29.53-26.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-28.81-29.53-26.43
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-28.81-29.53-26.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-28.81-29.53-26.43
    Equity Share Capital61.2361.2361.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.47-0.48-0.43
    Diluted EPS-0.47-0.48-0.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.47-0.48-0.43
    Diluted EPS-0.47-0.48-0.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

