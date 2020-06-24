Quadrant Tele Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 107.97 crore, up 9.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.97 crore in March 2020 up 9.15% from Rs. 98.92 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.49 crore in March 2020 up 295.06% from Rs. 29.99 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.68 crore in March 2020 up 871.43% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2019.

Quadrant Tele EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2019.

Quadrant Tele shares closed at 0.27 on June 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given 42.11% returns over the last 6 months and 42.11% over the last 12 months.