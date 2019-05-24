Quadrant Tele Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 98.92 crore, up 6.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quadrant Televentures are:
Net Sales at Rs 98.92 crore in March 2019 up 6.93% from Rs. 92.51 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.99 crore in March 2019 up 35.76% from Rs. 46.68 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2019 up 143.54% from Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2018.
Quadrant Tele shares closed at 0.24 on May 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -57.14% returns over the last 6 months and -66.20% over the last 12 months.
|
|Quadrant Televentures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|98.92
|101.92
|92.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|98.92
|101.92
|92.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.15
|11.06
|10.87
|Depreciation
|6.58
|7.19
|8.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|94.02
|89.64
|87.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.82
|-5.96
|-14.82
|Other Income
|6.06
|0.28
|1.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.76
|-5.68
|-12.95
|Interest
|25.22
|25.69
|23.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-29.99
|-31.37
|-36.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-10.37
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.99
|-31.37
|-46.68
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-29.99
|-31.37
|-46.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-29.99
|-31.37
|-46.68
|Equity Share Capital
|61.23
|61.23
|61.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|-0.51
|-0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|-0.51
|-0.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|-0.51
|-0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|-0.51
|-0.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited