Quadrant Tele Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 98.92 crore, up 6.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.92 crore in March 2019 up 6.93% from Rs. 92.51 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.99 crore in March 2019 up 35.76% from Rs. 46.68 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2019 up 143.54% from Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2018.

Quadrant Tele shares closed at 0.24 on May 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -57.14% returns over the last 6 months and -66.20% over the last 12 months.