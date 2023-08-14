English
    Quadrant Tele Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.81 crore, down 36.78% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quadrant Televentures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 70.81 crore in June 2023 down 36.78% from Rs. 112.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.85 crore in June 2023 down 5.49% from Rs. 25.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.76 crore in June 2023 up 0.28% from Rs. 10.73 crore in June 2022.

    Quadrant Tele shares closed at 0.97 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.01% returns over the last 6 months and 6.59% over the last 12 months.

    Quadrant Televentures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations70.8175.84112.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations70.8175.84112.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.7613.4710.69
    Depreciation5.375.465.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--13.5313.01
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.7842.4778.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.910.904.80
    Other Income1.490.870.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.391.775.22
    Interest32.2530.5830.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-26.85-28.81-25.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-26.85-28.81-25.46
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.85-28.81-25.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.85-28.81-25.46
    Equity Share Capital61.2361.2361.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-0.47-0.42
    Diluted EPS-0.44-0.47-0.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-0.47-0.42
    Diluted EPS-0.44-0.47-0.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:44 am

