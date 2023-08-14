Quadrant Tele Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.81 crore, down 36.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.81 crore in June 2023 down 36.78% from Rs. 112.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.85 crore in June 2023 down 5.49% from Rs. 25.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.76 crore in June 2023 up 0.28% from Rs. 10.73 crore in June 2022.

Quadrant Tele shares closed at 0.97 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.01% returns over the last 6 months and 6.59% over the last 12 months.