Quadrant Tele Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 109.07 crore, up 19.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.07 crore in June 2019 up 19.72% from Rs. 91.10 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.70 crore in June 2019 up 7.51% from Rs. 34.27 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.47 crore in June 2019 up 465.26% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2018.

Quadrant Tele shares closed at 0.19 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -48.65% returns over the last 6 months and -71.64% over the last 12 months.