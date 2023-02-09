 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Quadrant Tele Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.67 crore, down 22.99% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quadrant Televentures are:

Net Sales at Rs 97.67 crore in December 2022 down 22.99% from Rs. 126.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.53 crore in December 2022 down 5.45% from Rs. 28.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2022 down 10.25% from Rs. 7.61 crore in December 2021.

Quadrant Televentures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 97.67 110.74 126.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 97.67 110.74 126.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.97 10.94 10.85
Depreciation 5.62 5.48 6.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 80.29 89.82 109.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.80 4.50 0.46
Other Income 0.42 5.06 1.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.21 9.56 1.50
Interest 30.74 30.78 29.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -29.53 -21.21 -28.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -29.53 -21.21 -28.00
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -29.53 -21.21 -28.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -29.53 -21.21 -28.00
Equity Share Capital 61.23 61.23 61.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.48 -0.35 -0.46
Diluted EPS -0.48 -0.35 -0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.48 -0.35 -0.46
Diluted EPS -0.48 -0.35 -0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited