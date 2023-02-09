Quadrant Tele Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.67 crore, down 22.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.67 crore in December 2022 down 22.99% from Rs. 126.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.53 crore in December 2022 down 5.45% from Rs. 28.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2022 down 10.25% from Rs. 7.61 crore in December 2021.