Quadrant Tele Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.67 crore, down 22.99% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quadrant Televentures are:
Net Sales at Rs 97.67 crore in December 2022 down 22.99% from Rs. 126.82 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.53 crore in December 2022 down 5.45% from Rs. 28.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2022 down 10.25% from Rs. 7.61 crore in December 2021.
Quadrant Tele shares closed at 1.26 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.57% returns over the last 6 months and 186.36% over the last 12 months.
|Quadrant Televentures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|97.67
|110.74
|126.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|97.67
|110.74
|126.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.97
|10.94
|10.85
|Depreciation
|5.62
|5.48
|6.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|80.29
|89.82
|109.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.80
|4.50
|0.46
|Other Income
|0.42
|5.06
|1.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.21
|9.56
|1.50
|Interest
|30.74
|30.78
|29.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-29.53
|-21.21
|-28.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.53
|-21.21
|-28.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-29.53
|-21.21
|-28.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-29.53
|-21.21
|-28.00
|Equity Share Capital
|61.23
|61.23
|61.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|-0.35
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|-0.35
|-0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|-0.35
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|-0.35
|-0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
