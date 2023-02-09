English
    Quadrant Tele Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.67 crore, down 22.99% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quadrant Televentures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.67 crore in December 2022 down 22.99% from Rs. 126.82 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.53 crore in December 2022 down 5.45% from Rs. 28.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2022 down 10.25% from Rs. 7.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quadrant Televentures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.67110.74126.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.67110.74126.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.9710.9410.85
    Depreciation5.625.486.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses80.2989.82109.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.804.500.46
    Other Income0.425.061.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.219.561.50
    Interest30.7430.7829.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-29.53-21.21-28.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-29.53-21.21-28.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-29.53-21.21-28.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-29.53-21.21-28.00
    Equity Share Capital61.2361.2361.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.48-0.35-0.46
    Diluted EPS-0.48-0.35-0.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.48-0.35-0.46
    Diluted EPS-0.48-0.35-0.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
