Quadrant Tele Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 101.92 crore, up 23.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.92 crore in December 2018 up 23.1% from Rs. 82.79 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.37 crore in December 2018 down 440.92% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2018 down 94.65% from Rs. 28.23 crore in December 2017.

Quadrant Tele shares closed at 0.37 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -43.08% returns over the last 6 months and -82.21% over the last 12 months.