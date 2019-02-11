Quadrant Tele Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 101.92 crore, up 23.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quadrant Televentures are:
Net Sales at Rs 101.92 crore in December 2018 up 23.1% from Rs. 82.79 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.37 crore in December 2018 down 440.92% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2018 down 94.65% from Rs. 28.23 crore in December 2017.
Quadrant Tele shares closed at 0.37 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -43.08% returns over the last 6 months and -82.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|Quadrant Televentures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|101.92
|105.77
|82.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|101.92
|105.77
|82.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.06
|11.33
|13.38
|Depreciation
|7.19
|7.58
|10.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|89.64
|93.83
|78.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.96
|-6.97
|-19.59
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.43
|37.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.68
|-6.54
|18.12
|Interest
|25.69
|25.55
|23.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.37
|-32.09
|-5.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.37
|-32.09
|-5.80
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-31.37
|-32.09
|-5.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-31.37
|-32.09
|-5.80
|Equity Share Capital
|61.23
|61.23
|61.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-0.54
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-0.54
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-0.54
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-0.54
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited