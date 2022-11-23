QGO Finance Lim Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore, up 63.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore in September 2022 up 63.66% from Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2022 up 58.8% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in September 2022 up 75.74% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2021.

QGO Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2021.

QGO Finance Lim shares closed at 32.25 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.82% returns over the last 6 months and 13.16% over the last 12 months.