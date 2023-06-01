QGO Finance Lim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore, up 20.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore in March 2023 up 20.34% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 up 53.54% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2023 up 33.17% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022.

QGO Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2022.

QGO Finance Lim shares closed at 42.50 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.00% returns over the last 6 months and 88.05% over the last 12 months.