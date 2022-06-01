QGO Finance Lim Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore, up 63.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore in March 2022 up 63.41% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 up 66.22% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022 up 65.08% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

QGO Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2021.

QGO Finance Lim shares closed at 23.75 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.48% returns over the last 6 months and 30.14% over the last 12 months.