QGO Finance Lim Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, up 46.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in March 2021 up 46.95% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021 up 13.93% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021 up 31.25% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2020.

QGO Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2020.

QGO Finance Lim shares closed at 19.00 on May 18, 2021 (BSE)