you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

QGO Finance Lim Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, up 632.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for QGO Finance Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in March 2019 up 632.96% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2019 up 1551.52% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019 up 2750% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

QGO Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2018.

QGO Finance Lim shares closed at 0.00 on April 15, 2019 (BSE)

QGO Finance Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.72 0.48 0.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.72 0.48 0.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.04 0.04
Depreciation 0.01 0.00 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.14 0.20 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.52 0.24 -0.02
Other Income 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.52 0.24 -0.02
Interest 0.23 0.08 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.29 0.16 -0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.29 0.16 -0.03
Tax 0.10 0.04 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.19 0.11 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.19 0.11 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 6.95 6.95 3.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 0.16 -0.04
Diluted EPS 0.28 0.16 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 0.16 -0.04
Diluted EPS 0.28 0.16 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 22, 2019 04:12 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #QGO Finance Lim #QGO Finance Limited #Results

