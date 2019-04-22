QGO Finance Lim Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, up 632.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in March 2019 up 632.96% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2019 up 1551.52% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019 up 2750% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

QGO Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2018.

QGO Finance Lim shares closed at 0.00 on April 15, 2019 (BSE)