QGO Finance Lim Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore, up 23.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore in June 2023 up 23.5% from Rs. 2.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2023 up 62.78% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2023 up 28.38% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2022.

QGO Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.45 in June 2022.

QGO Finance Lim shares closed at 45.78 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.47% returns over the last 6 months and 90.75% over the last 12 months.