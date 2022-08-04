QGO Finance Lim Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.67 crore, up 67.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.67 crore in June 2022 up 67.34% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022 up 68.21% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2022 up 73.44% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021.

QGO Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2021.

QGO Finance Lim shares closed at 23.90 on August 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.43% returns over the last 6 months and 11.94% over the last 12 months.