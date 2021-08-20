QGO Finance Lim Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, up 48.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in June 2021 up 48.42% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021 up 15.18% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021 up 60% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2020.

QGO Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2020.

QGO Finance Lim shares closed at 22.35 on August 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 41.90% returns over the last 12 months.