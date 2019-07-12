QGO Finance Lim Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, up 608.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for QGO Finance Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in June 2019 up 608.8% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2019 up 130.87% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2019 up 2300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

QGO Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.11 in June 2018.

QGO Finance Lim shares closed at 15.25 on July 01, 2019 (BSE)