QGO Finance Lim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore, up 18.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore in December 2022 up 18.3% from Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 24.28% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 up 22.05% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.