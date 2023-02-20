QGO Finance Lim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore, up 18.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore in December 2022 up 18.3% from Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 24.28% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 up 22.05% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

QGO Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2021.

QGO Finance Lim shares closed at 43.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 79.17% returns over the last 6 months and 65.38% over the last 12 months.