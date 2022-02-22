QGO Finance Lim Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, up 77.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in December 2021 up 77.99% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021 up 59.56% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021 up 82.24% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2020.

QGO Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2020.

QGO Finance Lim shares closed at 27.00 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)