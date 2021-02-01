QGO Finance Lim Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore, up 289.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore in December 2020 up 289.84% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020 up 178.88% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2020 up 316.67% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2019.

QGO Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2019.

QGO Finance Lim shares closed at 17.15 on January 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 12.31% returns over the last 6 months and 50.31% over the last 12 months.