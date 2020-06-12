Q4 Preview: Eicher Motors may see 25% decline in revenue, 14% fall in profit

Eicher Motors, best known for Royal Enfield motorbikes, is likely to report a see double-digit decline in all earnings for the quarter ended March 2020 due to lower sales volumes but a good export growth and positive realisation may offset some of the fall.

The stock corrected 42 percent during the March quarter, largely on sell-off across the board following the lockdown, which also hit its sales in the second half of March month.

Brokerages expect Eicher to report around 25 percent year-on-year decline in revenue as well as EBITDA, and around 14 percent fall in profit compared to the year-ago period.

"Eicher Motors is expected to report sales de-growth of 14 percent YoY on account of contraction in volumes led by headwinds in the industry and outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020 across the country," said Narnolia Financial Services.

Royal Enfield volumes declined in the domestic market by 18 percent YoY and Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicle (VECV) volumes by 45 percent YoY.

However, Royal Enfield (RE) exports reported a volume growth of 14 percent YoY in Q4FY20. "Overall, RE realisation is expected to improve by 3 percent YoY led by price hikes taken due to BS-VI vehicles," Narnolia said.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects consolidated adjusted net profit to decline by 25 percent YoY led by weak performance of both RE and VECV.

"We expect EBITDA to decline by 27 percent YoY for RE, largely driven by negative operating leverage in Q4FY20," said the brokerage which sees margin contracting 379 bps YoY.