Q3FY22 Review | Raise FY23 earnings estimates led by financials, consumer discretionary: Morgan Stanley

Securities house Morgan Stanley has raised its financial year 2023 earnings estimates in a move that came after corporate results for the December quarter met expectations. Morgan Stanley expects double-digit growth in Sensex companies' earnings in the next financial year.

"Earnings estimates for F2023 were revised up with corporate India meeting expectations, the share of large companies in total profits dipping to a cycle low, and the broad market beating the narrow market growth for the sixth quarter running. A new profit cycle continues to unfold," said the firm.

The fiscal third-quarter earnings season, which ended last week, was largely in line with expectations on all key parameters. Even the operating profit margin, which contracted by triple digits because of input cost pressure, had also been predicted by analysts as commodity prices, including those of oil and metals, surged.

"For Q3FY22, companies under Morgan Stanley coverage reported revenue, EBITDA, and net profit growth of 24 percent, 12 percent, and 25 percent versus our analysts' expectations of 26 percent, 11 percent, and 23 percent, respectively. EBITDA margins contracted for the third consecutive quarter, by 231 bps," Morgan Stanley.

EBITDA is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a metric of corporate profitability. Bps stands for basis points; one basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

In the December 2021 quarter, the brokerage said Sensex and Nifty companies reported revenue growth of 23 percent and 24 percent versus expectations of 29 percent and 28 percent year on year; and net profit growth for Sensex and Nifty was at 23 percent and 24 percent, a profit beat of 3ppt (percentage point) for both indices (versus its analysts' expectations).

Broad market revenue and net profit growth was 23 percent and 30 percent year on year (YoY), with a margin contraction of 238bps, it adds.

In fact, margin pressure in the third quarter was one of the key reasons behind the correction in the month of January 2022. The Nifty50 made an attempt to rally and crossed the 18,300 levels in mid-January but immediately afterwards, cracked more than 6 percent up to 17,100 towards the end of the month. Other reasons for the correction were an expected Fed tightening of interest rates and selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). The index is still 7 percent away from its record high on October 19, 2021.

The contraction in the EBITDA margin was across market caps barring nano caps, which include companies having market capitalisation of less than $100 million. Large caps reported the maximum contraction in margin at 495 bps; nano caps clocked a margin expansion of 483 bps YoY.

On the sectoral performance, Morgan Stanley said earnings growth was positive in nine of 10 sectors.

"Materials and Financials (led by Metals and PSU Banks) reported the highest growth in earnings, while Consumer Discretionary was the laggard. The Energy and Materials sectors reported the fastest growth in revenues, while Healthcare and Industrials reported the most improvement in margins. Utilities had the biggest beat in earnings versus analysts' expectations," the securities house explained.

Among Nifty50 companies, Asian Paints, Coal India, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer Products, Divis Labs and Bharti Airtel had major positive impact on Q3 earnings. JSW Steel, Shree Cement and Indian Oil delivered a negative surprise in earnings for the quarter ended December 2021.

The best YoY earnings growth contribution to Nifty50 was provided by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, and Axis Bank. Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, Hero MotoCorp and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top negative contributors in terms of earnings.

Despite margin pressure, most experts say overall earnings growth trajectory in the coming year is expected to be strong given the initiatives taken by the government in past years to boost the economy and propel it towards the $5 trillion target by 2024-25. A pick-up is expected in private capital expenditure.

For FY23, Morgan Stanley analysts are forecasting Sensex earnings growth of 25 percent. "The earnings growth estimate for FY23 is up about 100 bps over the past month and 190 bps over the past three months. The revision in growth is being led by Financials, Consumer Discretionary and Communication Services," it said.

Ex-financials, Morgan Stanley analysts’ estimates stood at 23.4 percent for FY23.

