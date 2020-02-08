Q3 results preview: Mahindra and Mahindra likely to report weak set of numbers

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) will announce its third-quarter (Q3FY20) numbers on February 8, amid brokerage expectations for a weak set of numbers.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, the company is expected to register 21.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit at Rs 1,136.9 crore, while revenue is expected to decline by 3.8 percent at Rs 12,400.5 crore.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is likely to come at Rs 1,741.1 crore, up 2.2 percent, while EBITDA margin to increase by 80bps YoY in 3QFY20 driven by 250bps YoY expansion in gross margins, partly offset by negative operating leverage, said Kotak.

Edelweiss expects the company to report 19.1 percent fall in its Q3FY net profit at Rs 1,193.2 crore, while revenue is expected to fall by 7.2 percent at Rs 11,960 crore. EBITDA is likely to go up by 9 percent at Rs 1,856 crore.

"Despite a revenue contraction of 7 percent YoY, we expect company's operating margins to improve 230bps YoY, due to better mix (higher tractor sales), raw material benefits, and a demonstrated ability to keep costs under check," said Edelweiss.

According to Motilal Oswal, the company's Q3 net profit is likely to fall by 23.5 percent at Rs 1,114.8 crore and revenue is expected to fall by 4.8 percent at Rs 12,272 crore. EBITDA of the company is expected to rise by 8 percent at Rs 1,839.8 crore.