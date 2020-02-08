App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2020 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Q3 results preview: Mahindra and Mahindra likely to report weak set of numbers

Edelweiss expect company to report 19.1 percent fall in its Q3FY net profit at Rs 1,193.2 crore, while revenue to fall by 7.2 percent at Rs 11,960 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) will announce its third-quarter (Q3FY20) numbers on February 8, amid brokerage expectations for a weak set of numbers.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, the company is expected to register 21.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit at Rs 1,136.9 crore, while revenue is expected to decline by 3.8 percent at Rs 12,400.5 crore.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is likely to come at Rs 1,741.1 crore, up 2.2 percent, while EBITDA margin to increase by 80bps YoY in 3QFY20 driven by 250bps YoY expansion in gross margins, partly offset by negative operating leverage, said Kotak.

Close

Edelweiss expects the company to report 19.1 percent fall in its Q3FY net profit at Rs 1,193.2 crore, while revenue is expected to fall by 7.2 percent at Rs 11,960 crore. EBITDA is likely to go up by 9 percent at Rs 1,856 crore.

related news

"Despite a revenue contraction of 7 percent YoY, we expect company's operating margins to improve 230bps YoY, due to better mix (higher tractor sales), raw material benefits, and a demonstrated ability to keep costs under check," said Edelweiss.

According to Motilal Oswal, the company's Q3 net profit is likely to fall by 23.5 percent at Rs 1,114.8 crore and revenue is expected to fall by 4.8 percent at Rs 12,272 crore. EBITDA of the company is expected to rise by 8 percent at Rs 1,839.8 crore.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 8, 2020 11:56 am

tags #(M&M #Auto #Results Preview

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.