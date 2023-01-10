 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Q3 preview | FMCG margins set to expand but slow recovery in rural demand to play spoilsport

Shailaja Mohapatra
Jan 10, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST

Most of the revenue growth will be driven by price hikes, while food will outperform personal care. Discretionary companies such as paints, jewellery, apparel and QSR face a demand slowdown, say analysts

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are likely to see an improvement in their margins sequentially in the October-December quarter due to the liquidation of high-cost inventory and a fall in raw material prices. Revenue growth, however, is expected to be slower due to inflation affecting demand, mainly in rural areas, say analysts.

For the 19 consumer companies under its coverage, Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects 9.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in topline, 9.6 percent in Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) and 8.1 percent in net profit.

The majority of the revenue growth will be driven via price hikes, which companies took in the past quarters to combat raw material inflation.

“With no clear signs of recovery in rural demand, we expect sales in staples to be driven by price increases and some premiumisation,” Motilal Oswal said.

According to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE), Nestle and Britannia will lead the staples pack with revenue growth of 19 percent YoY and 16 percent YoY. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is expected to post 14 percent YoY revenue growth.