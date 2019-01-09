Q3 preview: Centrum expects muted earnings from auto & NBFC, IT & pharma to be strong

Centrum Research said in its Q3 earning preview report that it expects mixed performance from the India Inc for the quarter-ended December 2018 (Q3FY19).

According to Centrum, auto, NBFC and metal companies may report muted earnings, while IT, pharma and banking space are expected to report strong numbers.

Growth moderation in key auto segments — PV (passenger vehicle) and CV (commercial vehicle) — would impact auto and NBFC universe. The latter one is also set to be impacted by liquidity constrains (in the backdrop of default by IL&FS) and the increased borrowing costs therein. The weak realisation and elevated raw material costs will impact large-cap metal space, it added.

IT sector is expected to clock high double-digit growth, while cement is slated to deliver earnings recovery led by strong volume growth.

The revival in domestic market bodes well for pharma universe, while banking space is slated for one of the strongest revenue/earnings quarter.

In the metal space, Centrum prefers Hindalco, Tata Steel, Coal India in largecaps and Tata Metaliks, Vesuvius, Oriental Carbon in midcaps.

In cement space, it prefers UltraTech, ACC, Dalmia Cement, JK Cement, Star Cement and Visaka Industries.

Centrum remains positive on Aurobindo Pharma, Pfizer and Sanofi, while Glaxo SK Pharma is its top sell.

In the banking space, it likes SBI and DCB, while top sells are M&M Financials, Ambuja Cement, JK Lakshmi, Orient Cement and Shree Cement.