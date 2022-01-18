MARKET NEWS

Q3 Preview: Bajaj Finance to see strong growth aided by festive demand

With the bulk of the festive and wedding season lying in the December quarter and demand for residential housing surging, analysts expect strong commentary from the management on loan disbursement in the coming quarters.

Chiranjivi Chakraborty
Mumbai / January 18, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST

Bajaj Finance is expected to report a 17.3 percent year-on-year growth in net interest income for the quarter ended December to Rs. 5,038.7 crore, according to an average of estimates from four brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.

The growth in net interest income is likely to lead to a sharp increase of 24 percent on-year in loan disbursement in the reporting quarter. The significant increase in loan disbursement in the quarter is a function of the management focusing on loan growth, market share gains, and benign demand conditions.

The company will report its quarter ended December results later today.

The non-bank lender’s profit after tax is likely to rise by 57.5 percent year-on-year to Rs. 1,804.8 crore, helped in large part by strong topline growth in the quarter, according to the Moneycontrol poll.

Bajaj Finance, earlier this month, said its assets under management (AUM) grew 26.3 percent on-year to Rs. 1.81 lakh crore, which is slightly higher than Street’s estimate. Brokerage firm YES Securities said that the strong growth in AUM is likely led by consumer finance and mortgage division.

On the operating front, the company is expected to have a similarly strong showing aided by lower cost of funds. The non-bank lender’s net interest margin is expected to expand 88 basis points on-year to 10.4 percent in the reporting quarter, brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.

Further, its pre-provision operating profit is pegged to grow 17.5 percent on-year to Rs. 3,413.9 crore by brokerage firm Antique Broking.

Besides the December quarter earnings, the focus of investors will be on the progress in the company’s digital transformation strategy after the launch of the digital app in the quarter. Analysts will also be keen to understand the impact, if any, of the change in recognition of bad loans as mandated by the Reserve Bank of India.
first published: Jan 18, 2022 08:02 am

