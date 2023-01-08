 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Q3 earnings preview: Revenue growth to be muted due to high base, margins to improve on softening commodity prices

Gaurav Sharma
Jan 08, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

The upcoming Q3 earnings season will be closely watched for cues on post-festive season demand trends, impact of global slowdown, as well as the commentary and guidance of companies going forward.

India Inc will start reporting its earnings for the quarter ended December 2022 from Monday (January 9). As has been the trend for the past few quarters, IT heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will once again open the innings. Experts expect the pace of revenue and earnings growth to slow down this quarter compared to the last quarter, with the revenues for Nifty 50 companies expected to grow at 15 percent on-year, while earnings are likely to grow 10 percent year-on-year (YoY).

However, with the softening of commodity/raw material prices, margins for most companies should start looking up.

The slowdown in the pace of growth this quarter is mainly due to the high base effect of last year, when Nifty constituents reported mid-double-digit growth in both revenues and earnings. At the same time, revenues are also seen to be getting impacted due to the impact of diminishing inflation.

During the quarter ended December 2021, the revenue and net profit of Nifty 50 constituents had risen by an average of 23 percent and 31 percent YoY, respectively.

However, in Q2FY2022-2023, revenues rose by 20 percent on-year, EBITDA grew by four percent, and PAT (profit after tax) dipped 1.5 percent.