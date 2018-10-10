App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Q2 with Moneycontrol | Bandhan Bank profit soars by 47% to Rs 488 cr

Moneycontrol's Beena Parmar has all the details about Bandhan Bank's growth in this episode of Q2 with Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bandhan Bank has reported healthy 47.4 percent growth in profit for the July-September quarter compared to a year-ago. Profit at the private lender increased to Rs 488 crore during the quarter, from Rs 331 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Growth at the bank was driven by strong net interest income (NII), healthy loan portfolio and stable asset quality. Moneycontrol's Beena Parmar has more details about what the management said following the results.

Watch the video...

 
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 07:08 pm

tags #Bandhan Bank #Q2 with Moneycontrol #Results #video

