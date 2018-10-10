Q2 with Moneycontrol | Bandhan Bank profit soars by 47% to Rs 488 cr

Bandhan Bank has reported healthy 47.4 percent growth in profit for the July-September quarter compared to a year-ago. Profit at the private lender increased to Rs 488 crore during the quarter, from Rs 331 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Growth at the bank was driven by strong net interest income (NII), healthy loan portfolio and stable asset quality. Moneycontrol's Beena Parmar has more details about what the management said following the results.

