Q2 preview: Mphasis likely to report 37% YoY jump in PAT

Mphasis is likely to report, on October 17, 37.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the September quarter to Rs 271.2 crore, according to estimates by brokerage firms.

Motilal Oswal, which has a neutral rating on Mphasis, sees its revenue rising 20.3 percent YoY to Rs 1,929 crore and 6 percent sequentially.

Strong growth in both HP channel and the Direct channel is expected to drive 3.4 percent QoQ CC growth for MPHL in Q2FY19. The cross-currency headwinds of 70 bps would pull US dollar revenue growth down to 2.7 percent QoQ.

“This would mark another quarter of strong YoY growth at 13.8 percent. We expect EBIT margin to expand by 60 bps to 17.2 percent, slightly higher than the guided band of 15-17 percent,” said the Motilal Oswal note.

Mphasis’ revenue is estimated at $274 million, which translates into a growth of 2.1 percent sequentially, and 13.2 percent YoY. The INR revenue is estimated at Rs 1,892 crore, which translates into a jump of 4 percent QoQ and 17.9 percent YoY, HDFC Securities said in a note.