Q2 preview: Mindtree expected to continue strong performance

Midcap IT firm Mindtree will report September quarter numbers on October 17.

Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expect the company to report revenue of Rs 1,748 crore during the quarter, and profit of Rs 184.5 crore.

In a report earlier this month, analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher said they expect Mindtree to report 4.5 percent sequential USD revenue growth in the quarter, given that the company indicated that second quarter USD revenue growth would be lesser than the previous quarter.

In constant currency terms, Motital Oswal expects sequential revenue growth of 5.7 percent, while Prabhudas Lilladher expects it to be 4 percent.

"EBITDA margin is expected to expand by 140 bps QoQ to 15.5 percent, primarily because of INR depreciation, absence of wage hikes and absence of the Stanford endowment (60 basis points)," said analysts at Motilal Oswal in a note.

Key things to watch out for:

- Momentum in revenue growth in top account (Microsoft)

- Update on the health of top clients, and trajectory expected through the rest of the year

- Margin forecast given improvement in organic growth and in acquired entities

- Deal wins during the quarter and growth in digital business