Q1 Results: More evidence of capex upcycle, says Jefferies

Domestic companies, other than oil and gas, metals and exporters, reported a 20 percent year-on-year earnings growth in the June quarter, continuing the strong run of the past three years, while management commentary stayed positive on capital expenditure, foreign brokerage firm Jefferies has said in a report.

Within its coverage universe, financial and auto firms posted 25 percent-plus earnings growth, Jefferies said. Autos, capital goods/infrastructure and consumer companies saw a YoY increase in margins.

“Employee costs rose 15 percent YoY, four quarter low, but still the 9th quarter of mid-teens growth,” it added.

Jefferies analysts raised FY24 earnings estimates for 46 percent of the 149 companies and downgraded 44 percent of the firms.

“Consensus Nifty FY24 earnings were broadly stable (-0.2 percent) during the results season,” it said, adding select pharma (US generics driven), autos and PSU oil firms mostly saw earnings upgrades, while IT and small discretionary were downgraded.

On the growing capital expenditure trend, the brokerage house cited factors like 15 percent growth in cement volumes, 40 percent-plus jump in EPC/capital goods order flow, and rising property prices, but added that weakness was visible in consumer discretionary and quick service restaurant (QSR) segment.

Listing out the positives of the Q1 results season, Jefferies said auto original equipment makers sucha s Maruti and Tata Motors posted robust results, while there was a 40-50 percent PAT growth for two-wheeler firms and M&M.

Banks saw strong loan growth at 15 percent-plus, though some elevated credit costs were seen at few non-banking finance companies.

Capital goods companies like L&T, ABB, Siemens and Thermax clocked 47 percent YoY order flow growth in the June quarter, driven by L&T’s strong performance.

Property companies saw pre-sales rise 14 percent YoY due to low-inventory amid strong pricing (10 percent YoY) and guidance of 15-25 percent growth in FY24 was maintained.

“Oil PSUs saw a strong quarter on record marketing margins as PSU oil cos retained the benefit of lower crude prices. This may not be sustainable QoQ,” it added.

In contrast, IT companies reported significant revenue misses, a decline in QoQ earnings and weak, and also lower, guidance. Employee count declined by over 20,000 from the previous quarter for IT majors.

It was a weak quarter for consumer discretionary as well, with QSR, select retail and appliances categories showing lacklustre performance.

“The trend (was) partly blamed by managements on unseasonal rains and partly on the cumulative impact of inflation,” it added.

