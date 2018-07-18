Q1 Preview: Kotak Mahindra Bank net profit expected to rise 28%

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank is expected to post a 28 percent increase in its standalone net profit for the first quarter at Rs 1,165.40 crore on stable asset quality and healthy growth in net interest income (NII), according to a Reuters poll of equity analysts.

The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 912.7 crore in the first quarter of FY19.

The bank will declare its Q1 results on Thursday.

The net interest income (NII) – difference between interest earned and expended — is projected by the Reuters poll to grow at a rate of 19 percent to Rs 2,670.3 crore compared to Rs 2245.6 crore in the year ago period.

The poll said that the loan loss provisions will rise marginally to Rs 216.9 crore in Q1FY19 from Rs 203.7 crore in the year ago period.

HDFC Securities in a report said that stable net interest margins and robust loan growth (24 percent) will lead to core earnings growth of 20 percent. It said that the provisions will remain flat due to a stable asset quality. However, it said that non-interest income will see a dip compared to Q4FY18 owing to lower fee income sequentially.

Another research report by Motilal Oswal said that they expect the standalone bank to report 26 percent loan growth and 24 percent deposit growth in the first quarter. The report is factoring in other income growth of 18 percent in Q1 driven mostly by healthy fee traction and expect an improving trend in the coming quarters.

Motilal Oswal expects gross non-performing assets (NPA) to be at 2.1 percent and net NPA at 1 percent for Q1FY19. Gross NPA was at 2.58 percent and net NPA was at 1.25 percent at the end of Q1FY18.

Key things to watch out for:

Plan for the mandated reduction in promoter stake

Performance of the subsidiaries

Asset quality and bad loan provisions

CASA growth and interest rate impact