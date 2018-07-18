App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Q1 Preview: Kotak Mahindra Bank net profit expected to rise 28%

Asset quality and provisions are expected to remain stable

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank is expected to post a 28 percent increase in its standalone net profit for the first quarter at Rs 1,165.40 crore on stable asset quality and healthy growth in net interest income (NII), according to a Reuters poll of equity analysts.

The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 912.7 crore in the first quarter of FY19.

The bank will declare its Q1 results on Thursday.

The net interest income (NII) – difference between interest earned and expended — is projected by the Reuters poll to grow at a rate of 19 percent to Rs 2,670.3 crore compared to Rs 2245.6 crore in the year ago period.

related news

The poll said that the loan loss provisions will rise marginally to Rs 216.9 crore in Q1FY19 from Rs 203.7 crore in the year ago period.

HDFC Securities in a report said that stable net interest margins and robust loan growth (24 percent) will lead to core earnings growth of 20 percent. It said that the provisions will remain flat due to a stable asset quality. However, it said that non-interest income will see a dip compared to Q4FY18 owing to lower fee income sequentially.

Another research report by Motilal Oswal said that they expect the standalone bank to report 26 percent loan growth and 24 percent deposit growth in the first quarter. The report is factoring in other income growth of 18 percent in Q1 driven mostly by healthy fee traction and expect an improving trend in the coming quarters.

Motilal Oswal expects gross non-performing assets (NPA) to be at 2.1 percent and net NPA at 1 percent for Q1FY19. Gross NPA was at 2.58 percent and net NPA was at 1.25 percent at the end of Q1FY18.

Key things to watch out for:

Plan for the mandated reduction in promoter stake

Performance of the subsidiaries

Asset quality and bad loan provisions

CASA growth and interest rate impact
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 04:14 pm

tags #banking #Results #Results Poll

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.