PVV Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.17 crore, up 1366.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PVV Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.17 crore in March 2023 up 1366.3% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 362.11% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.
PVV Infra shares closed at 12.81 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.20% returns over the last 6 months and -38.41% over the last 12 months.
|PVV Infra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.17
|10.53
|1.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.17
|10.53
|1.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.49
|9.27
|0.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.42
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.21
|0.65
|--
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|0.19
|0.57
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.76
|0.19
|0.57
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.76
|0.19
|0.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.76
|0.19
|0.57
|Tax
|--
|0.03
|0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.76
|0.16
|0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.76
|0.16
|0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|7.00
|6.81
|6.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.09
|0.24
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.24
|0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.09
|0.24
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.24
|0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited