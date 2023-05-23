English
    PVV Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.17 crore, up 1366.3% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PVV Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.17 crore in March 2023 up 1366.3% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 362.11% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

    PVV Infra shares closed at 12.81 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.20% returns over the last 6 months and -38.41% over the last 12 months.

    PVV Infra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.1710.531.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.1710.531.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.499.270.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.420.12
    Depreciation0.00--0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.210.65--
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.770.190.57
    Other Income0.01----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.760.190.57
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.760.190.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.760.190.57
    Tax--0.030.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.760.160.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.760.160.29
    Equity Share Capital7.006.816.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.090.240.43
    Diluted EPS--0.240.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.090.240.43
    Diluted EPS--0.240.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

