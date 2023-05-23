PVV Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.17 crore, up 1366.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.17 crore in March 2023 up 1366.3% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 362.11% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

PVV Infra shares closed at 12.81 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.20% returns over the last 6 months and -38.41% over the last 12 months.