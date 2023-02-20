PVV Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.53 crore, up 780.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.53 crore in December 2022 up 780.53% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 61.25% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 54.76% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.