PVV Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.53 crore, up 780.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.53 crore in December 2022 up 780.53% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 61.25% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 54.76% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

PVV Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2021.

PVV Infra shares closed at 15.83 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.83% returns over the last 6 months and -42.95% over the last 12 months.