PVV Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, up 26.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in December 2021 up 26.13% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021 down 18.08% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021 down 19.23% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020.

PVV Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2020.

PVV Infra shares closed at 25.10 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)