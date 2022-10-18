 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PVR Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 653.95 crore, up 506.91% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PVR are:

Net Sales at Rs 653.95 crore in September 2022 up 506.91% from Rs. 107.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.00 crore in September 2022 up 53.49% from Rs. 148.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.75 crore in September 2022 up 92.9% from Rs. 87.48 crore in September 2021.

PVR shares closed at 1,688.65 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.33% returns over the last 6 months and -1.42% over the last 12 months.

PVR
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 653.95 961.45 107.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 653.95 961.45 107.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 58.70 73.02 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 90.19 99.80 53.04
Depreciation 149.74 146.30 145.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 352.75 445.23 123.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.57 197.10 -213.95
Other Income 16.44 22.03 156.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.01 219.13 -57.65
Interest 127.01 127.27 122.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -108.00 91.86 -180.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -108.00 91.86 -180.12
Tax -39.00 33.01 -31.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -69.00 58.85 -148.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -69.00 58.85 -148.34
Equity Share Capital 61.13 61.07 60.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.34 9.67 -24.41
Diluted EPS -11.15 9.51 -24.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.34 9.67 -24.41
Diluted EPS -11.15 9.51 -24.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 09:22 am
