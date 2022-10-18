PVR Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 653.95 crore, up 506.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 653.95 crore in September 2022 up 506.91% from Rs. 107.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.00 crore in September 2022 up 53.49% from Rs. 148.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.75 crore in September 2022 up 92.9% from Rs. 87.48 crore in September 2021.

PVR shares closed at 1,688.65 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.33% returns over the last 6 months and -1.42% over the last 12 months.