PVR Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 653.95 crore, up 506.91% Y-o-Y
October 18, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PVR are:
Net Sales at Rs 653.95 crore in September 2022 up 506.91% from Rs. 107.75 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.00 crore in September 2022 up 53.49% from Rs. 148.34 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.75 crore in September 2022 up 92.9% from Rs. 87.48 crore in September 2021.
PVR shares closed at 1,688.65 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.33% returns over the last 6 months and -1.42% over the last 12 months.
|PVR
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|653.95
|961.45
|107.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|653.95
|961.45
|107.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|58.70
|73.02
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|90.19
|99.80
|53.04
|Depreciation
|149.74
|146.30
|145.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|352.75
|445.23
|123.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.57
|197.10
|-213.95
|Other Income
|16.44
|22.03
|156.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.01
|219.13
|-57.65
|Interest
|127.01
|127.27
|122.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-108.00
|91.86
|-180.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-108.00
|91.86
|-180.12
|Tax
|-39.00
|33.01
|-31.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-69.00
|58.85
|-148.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-69.00
|58.85
|-148.34
|Equity Share Capital
|61.13
|61.07
|60.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.34
|9.67
|-24.41
|Diluted EPS
|-11.15
|9.51
|-24.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.34
|9.67
|-24.41
|Diluted EPS
|-11.15
|9.51
|-24.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
