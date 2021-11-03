PVR Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 107.75 crore, up 1132.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.75 crore in September 2021 up 1132.84% from Rs. 8.74 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 148.34 crore in September 2021 up 17.88% from Rs. 180.64 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.48 crore in September 2021 up 751.38% from Rs. 13.43 crore in September 2020.

PVR shares closed at 1,735.25 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)