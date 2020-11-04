172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|pvr-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-8-74-crore-down-99-05-y-o-y-6064321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PVR Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.74 crore, down 99.05% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PVR are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.74 crore in September 2020 down 99.05% from Rs. 915.97 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 180.64 crore in September 2020 down 471.53% from Rs. 48.62 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.43 crore in September 2020 down 104.17% from Rs. 322.07 crore in September 2019.

PVR shares closed at 1,101.65 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.92% returns over the last 6 months and -35.55% over the last 12 months.

PVR
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations8.749.74915.97
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.749.74915.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost38.2366.23101.93
Depreciation139.63142.07137.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses55.5157.42499.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-224.63-255.98177.37
Other Income71.5741.997.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-153.06-213.99184.97
Interest121.75122.98111.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-274.81-336.9773.93
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-274.81-336.9773.93
Tax-94.17-115.7225.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-180.64-221.2548.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-180.64-221.2548.62
Equity Share Capital55.1751.3548.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-33.15-43.0910.32
Diluted EPS-33.15-43.0910.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-33.15-43.0910.32
Diluted EPS-33.15-43.0910.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #PVR #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.