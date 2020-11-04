PVR Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.74 crore, down 99.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PVR are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.74 crore in September 2020 down 99.05% from Rs. 915.97 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 180.64 crore in September 2020 down 471.53% from Rs. 48.62 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.43 crore in September 2020 down 104.17% from Rs. 322.07 crore in September 2019.
PVR shares closed at 1,101.65 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.92% returns over the last 6 months and -35.55% over the last 12 months.
|PVR
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.74
|9.74
|915.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.74
|9.74
|915.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.23
|66.23
|101.93
|Depreciation
|139.63
|142.07
|137.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|55.51
|57.42
|499.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-224.63
|-255.98
|177.37
|Other Income
|71.57
|41.99
|7.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-153.06
|-213.99
|184.97
|Interest
|121.75
|122.98
|111.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-274.81
|-336.97
|73.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-274.81
|-336.97
|73.93
|Tax
|-94.17
|-115.72
|25.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-180.64
|-221.25
|48.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-180.64
|-221.25
|48.62
|Equity Share Capital
|55.17
|51.35
|48.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-33.15
|-43.09
|10.32
|Diluted EPS
|-33.15
|-43.09
|10.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-33.15
|-43.09
|10.32
|Diluted EPS
|-33.15
|-43.09
|10.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am