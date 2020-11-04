PVR Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.74 crore, down 99.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.74 crore in September 2020 down 99.05% from Rs. 915.97 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 180.64 crore in September 2020 down 471.53% from Rs. 48.62 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.43 crore in September 2020 down 104.17% from Rs. 322.07 crore in September 2019.

PVR shares closed at 1,101.65 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.92% returns over the last 6 months and -35.55% over the last 12 months.