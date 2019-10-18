PVR Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 915.97 crore, up 41.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 915.97 crore in September 2019 up 41.48% from Rs. 647.42 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.62 crore in September 2019 up 57.6% from Rs. 30.85 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 322.07 crore in September 2019 up 179.55% from Rs. 115.21 crore in September 2018.

PVR EPS has increased to Rs. 10.32 in September 2019 from Rs. 6.60 in September 2018.

PVR shares closed at 1,840.90 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.65% returns over the last 6 months and 40.10% over the last 12 months.