PVR Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.09 crore, up 204.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 512.09 crore in March 2022 up 204.4% from Rs. 168.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 89.96 crore in March 2022 up 67.91% from Rs. 280.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.13 crore in March 2022 up 445.27% from Rs. 27.35 crore in March 2021.

PVR shares closed at 1,699.75 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)