PVR Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.09 crore, up 204.4% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PVR are:

Net Sales at Rs 512.09 crore in March 2022 up 204.4% from Rs. 168.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 89.96 crore in March 2022 up 67.91% from Rs. 280.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.13 crore in March 2022 up 445.27% from Rs. 27.35 crore in March 2021.

PVR shares closed at 1,699.75 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)

PVR
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 512.09 546.94 168.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 512.09 546.94 168.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 43.63 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 77.32 75.41 56.87
Depreciation 157.75 151.53 142.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 326.28 269.37 166.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -49.26 7.00 -197.73
Other Income 40.64 79.34 82.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.62 86.34 -114.83
Interest 124.20 124.62 122.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -132.82 -38.28 -237.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -132.82 -38.28 -237.67
Tax -42.86 -13.75 42.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -89.96 -24.53 -280.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -89.96 -24.53 -280.33
Equity Share Capital 61.00 60.95 60.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.74 -3.99 -49.04
Diluted EPS -14.74 -3.99 -49.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.74 -3.99 -49.04
Diluted EPS -14.74 -3.99 -49.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

