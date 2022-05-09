PVR Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.09 crore, up 204.4% Y-o-Y
May 09, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PVR are:
Net Sales at Rs 512.09 crore in March 2022 up 204.4% from Rs. 168.23 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 89.96 crore in March 2022 up 67.91% from Rs. 280.33 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.13 crore in March 2022 up 445.27% from Rs. 27.35 crore in March 2021.
PVR shares closed at 1,699.75 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)
|PVR
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|512.09
|546.94
|168.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|512.09
|546.94
|168.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|43.63
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|77.32
|75.41
|56.87
|Depreciation
|157.75
|151.53
|142.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|326.28
|269.37
|166.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.26
|7.00
|-197.73
|Other Income
|40.64
|79.34
|82.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.62
|86.34
|-114.83
|Interest
|124.20
|124.62
|122.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-132.82
|-38.28
|-237.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-132.82
|-38.28
|-237.67
|Tax
|-42.86
|-13.75
|42.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-89.96
|-24.53
|-280.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-89.96
|-24.53
|-280.33
|Equity Share Capital
|61.00
|60.95
|60.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.74
|-3.99
|-49.04
|Diluted EPS
|-14.74
|-3.99
|-49.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.74
|-3.99
|-49.04
|Diluted EPS
|-14.74
|-3.99
|-49.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
